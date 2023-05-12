Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.15

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.15 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.26). Sutton Harbour Group shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Sutton Harbour Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.95. The stock has a market cap of £28.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers habour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 492 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sutton Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutton Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.