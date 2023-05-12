TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.39

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.39 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 71.40 ($0.90). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 665,186 shares trading hands.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £174.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.69.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,529.41%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

