The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $98.95

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.95 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 97.60 ($1.23). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 98.60 ($1.24), with a volume of 70,152 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £179.89 million, a P/E ratio of -821.67, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.71.

In related news, insider Emma Woods bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($19,873.82). In other The Gym Group news, insider Richard Stables acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($30,914.83). Also, insider Emma Woods acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($19,873.82). 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

