The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $98.95

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.95 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 97.60 ($1.23). The Gym Group shares last traded at GBX 98.60 ($1.24), with a volume of 70,152 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.08) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
The Gym Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £179.89 million, a P/E ratio of -821.67, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
The Gym Group Company Profile
The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
