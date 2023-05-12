Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $171.53

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.53 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 171.12 ($2.16). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.17), with a volume of 953,787 shares changing hands.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £224.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1,911.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

Get Henderson High Income Trust alerts:

Henderson High Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a GBX 2.58 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Henderson High Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11,111.11%.

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.