Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,519,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Stories

