TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,449,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,367,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,839,000 after buying an additional 1,296,637 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,060,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 1.74. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

