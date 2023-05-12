Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Raised to $63.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNWGet Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LNW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.84. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the third quarter worth $1,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $23,773,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

