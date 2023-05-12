Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) PT Lowered to $12.00

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $268.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 389.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Daseke by 475.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

