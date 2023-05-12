Piper Sandler Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $29.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RingCentral from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.96.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in RingCentral by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

