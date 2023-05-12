Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 60.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Shares of MRTX opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,486,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 743.4% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 163,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 144,328 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 184,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

