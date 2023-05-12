Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.30.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $400,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,806 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Twilio by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 77,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.