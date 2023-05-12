TD Cowen Lowers GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $70.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

GFS opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.96. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.07.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 18,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,740 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,293,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,233,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

