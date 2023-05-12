TD Cowen Lowers Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $10.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.75% from the stock’s current price.

LAZR has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 771.53% and a negative net margin of 1,095.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 863,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,489,000 after buying an additional 178,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after buying an additional 1,928,021 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 180,118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,734 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

