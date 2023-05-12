Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,674,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,950,000 after buying an additional 394,336 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,736,000 after buying an additional 756,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mplx by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,223,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,781,000 after buying an additional 425,425 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mplx by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,811,000 after buying an additional 1,099,407 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

