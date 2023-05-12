InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,466.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. Peel Hunt cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.23) to GBX 6,000 ($75.71) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,356,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

