BMO Capital Markets Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.69.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

TSE HBM opened at C$6.13 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.98.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$436.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$493.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7837838 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

