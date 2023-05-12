Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Extendicare Trading Up 0.7 %
EXE stock opened at C$7.19 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$6.02 and a 1-year high of C$7.69. The firm has a market cap of C$609.21 million, a P/E ratio of -143.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.30.
Extendicare Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently -960.00%.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
