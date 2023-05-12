AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Cut to C$32.50

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a C$29.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.89.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALA opened at C$23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.53. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). AltaGas had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9279352 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

About AltaGas

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.