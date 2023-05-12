CIBC Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$27.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$23.50 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$26.65.

Ero Copper Stock Down 4.8 %

ERO opened at C$23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$28.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.84.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.0197947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

