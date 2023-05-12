Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price reduced by Barclays from C$65.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.91.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock opened at C$56.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$71.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7389706 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 51,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,996,347.20. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

