Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$7.20 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.57.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.61 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$722.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.18.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 48.21%. The company had revenue of C$136.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.00 million. Analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.7145188 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total transaction of C$36,558.57. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

