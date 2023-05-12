Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aberdeen International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AABVF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Aberdeen International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
