Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AABVF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Aberdeen International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

