AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the April 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AIA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

AIA Group Stock Performance

AAGIY stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $47.91.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

