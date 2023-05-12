AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAC Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $2.16 on Friday. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.