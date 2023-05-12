Short Interest in AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Drops By 82.4%

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the April 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,847,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAP Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAPJ opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. AAP has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Get AAP alerts:

AAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AAP, Inc engages in the agricultural and flour mining business. It is also involved in the visual content and publishing, and international financial businesses. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for AAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.