AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Update

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

AB Science Stock Performance

Shares of ABSCF opened at $9.00 on Friday. AB Science has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

About AB Science

AB Science SA operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm specializes in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Its pipeline includes Masitinib and AB8939. The company was founded by Alain Moussy and Jean-Pierre Kinet on July 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

