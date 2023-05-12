Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Accor Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.95 on Friday. Accor has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

Get Accor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACCYY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Accor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accor from €30.50 ($33.52) to €31.90 ($35.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.