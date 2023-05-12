Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 237.0% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ACGBY opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

About Agricultural Bank of China

(Get Rating)

Read More

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.