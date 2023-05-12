Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.00. The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 35161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -208.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

