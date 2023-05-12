CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Down 90.8% in April

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the April 15th total of 1,995,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance
CapitaLand India Trust stock opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80. CapitaLand India Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$0.94.
CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile
