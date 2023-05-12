CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Down 90.8% in April

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the April 15th total of 1,995,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance

CapitaLand India Trust stock opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80. CapitaLand India Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$0.94.

CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand India Trust is a property trust, which engages in owning income-producing real estate. It is involved in developing and acquiring land or uncompleted developments used as business parks. Its real estate portfolio includes International Tech Park Bangalore and Chennai, CyberVale, CyberPearl, aVance Hyderabad and Pune, and Arshiya Warehouses.

