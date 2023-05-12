Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $55.00. The company traded as low as $32.41 and last traded at $32.54. Approximately 5,833,108 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,344,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

