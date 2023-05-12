Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Decreases By 47.0%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the April 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($31.32) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.96) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.95) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.67 ($34.80).

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €33.88 ($37.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.13. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €24.80 ($27.25) and a one year high of €35.51 ($39.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.68 ($0.75) by €0.06 ($0.07). The business had revenue of €23.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €24.95 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.38. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

