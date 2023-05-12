Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the April 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.
Adler Group Price Performance
ADPPF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. Adler Group has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $0.97.
Adler Group Company Profile
