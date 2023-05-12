Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the April 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Adler Group Price Performance

ADPPF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. Adler Group has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Get Adler Group alerts:

Adler Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.