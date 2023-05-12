ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.02. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

