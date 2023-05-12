ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.02. ADVA Optical Networking has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $23.78.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
