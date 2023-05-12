Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.60. 7,616,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 7,337,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after purchasing an additional 511,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,281 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

