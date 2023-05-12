JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,950 ($37.22) target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.70) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.59) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.85) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,625 ($33.12) to GBX 2,405 ($30.35) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($40.38) to GBX 3,100 ($39.12) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,875.82 ($36.29).
Shell Price Performance
Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,387 ($30.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.62. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($24.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.98). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,399.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,396.30.
Shell Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Shell
In other news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($225,901.15). 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
See Also
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.