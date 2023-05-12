JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,950 ($37.22) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.70) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.59) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,000 ($37.85) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,625 ($33.12) to GBX 2,405 ($30.35) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($40.38) to GBX 3,100 ($39.12) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,875.82 ($36.29).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,387 ($30.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.62. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,908.60 ($24.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.98). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,399.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,396.30.

Shell Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Shell

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,217.09%.

In other news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($225,901.15). 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.