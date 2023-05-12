Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

MACF opened at GBX 112 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.12. Macfarlane Group has a 52-week low of GBX 85.20 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 126.50 ($1.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23. The stock has a market cap of £177.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,145.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

