JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.83) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.24) price objective on GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.87) target price on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.45) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.85).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,444.80 ($18.23) on Tuesday. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.78). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,450.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,435.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,700.93%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.65) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($37,071.29). In related news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.84) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,767.82). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.65) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($37,071.29). 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

