Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,900 ($49.21) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,700 ($46.69).

ITRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,486.17 ($56.61).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of ITRK opened at GBX 4,158 ($52.47) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,082.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,116.14. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($43.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,028 ($63.44). The firm has a market cap of £6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,322.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83.

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Intertek Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.90) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,921.79%.

In related news, insider Andrew Martin purchased 450 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,082 ($51.51) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($23,178.55). Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.