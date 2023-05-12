Royal Bank of Canada Raises Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 220

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 195 ($2.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 209 ($2.64).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 150.10 ($1.89) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.11. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 416.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,055.56%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

