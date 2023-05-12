DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1990561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DISH. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,877,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

