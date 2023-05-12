Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $128.49, with a volume of 2094583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.12.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.56.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

