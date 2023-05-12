Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 31446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATRO. StockNews.com began coverage on Astronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Astronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Astronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Astronics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Astronics by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 37.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 128,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $503.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.