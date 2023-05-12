Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 1310550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 121.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at $478,612,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $138,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wendy’s by 74.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

