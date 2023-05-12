Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 222031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Harmonic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Harmonic by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Trading Down 1.1 %

Harmonic Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Stories

