Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $62.00. The company traded as low as $44.39 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 302165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 117.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

