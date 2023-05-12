Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $170.00. The company traded as high as $172.83 and last traded at $171.51, with a volume of 82149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.70.
In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,898. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.99 and a 200-day moving average of $153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.08.
Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.
Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.
