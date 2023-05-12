Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 3048344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.53%.

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,172,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285,051 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001,072 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

