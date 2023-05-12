Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $465.00. The stock traded as high as $404.87 and last traded at $400.65, with a volume of 18762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $398.69.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.28.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

