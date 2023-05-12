IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 123007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.
The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.
Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.85.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.