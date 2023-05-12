IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 123007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,862,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,294,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $6,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 418,227 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.85.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

